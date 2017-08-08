Albuquerque man accused of urinating on family at Arizona concert

By Published:
Daniel Daddio
Daniel Daddio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after police say he urinated on a family during a Metallica concert in Arizona.

According to court documents, Daniel Daddio was seated behind the family at the concert Friday night when they felt something strange from behind.

One of them turned around and claims it was Daddio urinating on them. Daddio made his first court appearance over the weekend.

“I have to say in the 15 years I’ve been on the bench, this is one of the most disgusting scenarios I’ve ever read…In any event, really inappropriate,” the judge said.

Daddio was released from jail. He faces disorderly conduct and indecent exposure charges.

