UNM campus observatory to host eclipse viewing party

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The highly anticipated solar eclipse is just two weeks away and the University of New Mexico’s campus observatory is inviting you to a viewing party.

The eclipse on August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that day will turn to night from the West Coast to the East Coast. Unfortunately, spectators in Albuquerque will only see partial coverage of the sun, but UNM’s campus observatory director says it’s still something to be excited about.

“We think it’s a really nice viewing event and I think it’s really cool that you can predict those events so exactly, so in that sense it’s interesting,” said Ylva Pihlström, UNM Campus Observatory Director.

The viewing party is scheduled for August 21 from 9:30 a.m. in the morning until 2 p.m. at the UNM Campus Observatory. People will be able to safely view the solar eclipse through a telescope and talk to astronomers about its significance.

