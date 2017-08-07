Trial continues for woman accused of shooting Air Force husband

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of murdering her husband during a party at their home is expected back in court as her trial continues.

Amy Herrera’s second-degree murder trial was expected to wrap up Friday, but the defense started calling witnesses to the stand after the state rested its case.

Herrera is accused of shooting and killing her Air Force husband Marc, back in 2012.

A video shown in court on Friday shows Herrera demonstrating her version of events for a detective.

She claims that even though her finger was on the trigger, her husband physically forced her to pull it.