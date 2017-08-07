Study: Older teens more at risk to distractions while driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Older teens face a greater risk on the road, according to a new study just released on teenage drivers.

CBS reports that Liberty Mutual Insurance and Students Against Destructive Decisions commissioned a study that found 71% of high school seniors are more likely to use their phones while driving. That’s compared to 65% of freshmen, 55% of sophomores, and 61% of juniors.

About half of seniors say they use navigation and music apps compared to a little over a third of sophomores. 32% of seniors admit to Snapchatting behind the wheel.

Last month, an 18-year-old in California was livestreaming on instagram when she lost control and crashed, killing her 14-year-old sister and injuring another teen.

“You didn’t think about what the consequences could be,” said Dr. Gene Beresin, a Harvard Medical School Psychology Professor. “That’s normal for 18-year-olds.”

“It may be that the tendency for teens is you start cautious and you get more and more experience and feel more and more confident if they feel more confident, if they feel more powerful, they may jump to more risky behavior.”

CBS reports that while older teens often see themselves as safer drivers than their younger peers, according to the study, nearly 60% of seniors reported being in crash or a close call. Researchers say teens are following parents’ lead. That could mean that if you’re on your phone behind the wheel, your teen probably is too.