State Police ID officers involved in shooting near Algodones

ALGODONES, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are releasing the names of the officers involved in a shootout on I-25.

Lane Reed, 23, is facing charges in connection with the chase last month. Police say it began south of Santa Fe when Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Delgado spotted a stolen pickup.

Investigators say Reed led Delgado on a chase and fired shots at him, and State Police Sergeant Hugo Munoz miles down I-25 near Algodones.

Lane was eventually arrested an no one was hurt. Lieutenant Delgado is a 14 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Munoz is a 16 year veteran of the State Police Department.