Several trees planted by ART construction crews already dying

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About three trees planted in a newly landscaped area of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction zone on Louisiana and Central are already dying.

“I’ve noticed a lot of the new infrastructure of the street and everything and a lot of the nice areas and what they’re doing. It does look nice and everything, but I did notice that all the trees are already dying,” said Albuquerque resident Edward Pachecano.

Pachecano wasn’t a fan of the ART project but was enjoying some of the trees planted with it. He says he was looking forward to new ones coming soon, until he saw the dead ones.

“I do think it’s wonderful that they added landscaping but I’m just thinking tax wise if it was totally necessary,” he said.

ART project officials say they’re aware of the problem. They add that it’s not unusual for new landscaping, and say replacing these trees won’t add any extra cost to the project.

They say the trees will be replaced at the end of construction.

Albuquerque resident Vaughn Shultz believes if the city is going to invest in landscaping with ART, they need to get it right.

“Albuquerque’s got a lot of trees already so I don’t see what the purpose is if it’s just to offset just how ugly this is going to end up being,” said Shultz.