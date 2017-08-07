Police still searching for suspects who robbed Bealls Department Store

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Vegas police need your help Monday morning.

They are still working to track down three masked people who went into the Bealls Department Store on 7th Street where they demanded money and merchandise from employees.

In the security video the man with the red mask is seen holding a silver revolver handgun.

After the suspects got what they wanted police say they left the area on foot, heading northeast.

Police are asking anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (505) 425-8884 and you could be eligible for a reward.