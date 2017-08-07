Police still searching for suspects who robbed Bealls Department Store

By Published:
police lights

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Vegas police need your help Monday morning.

They are still working to track down three masked people who went into the Bealls Department Store on 7th Street where they demanded money and merchandise from employees.

In the security video the man with the red mask is seen holding a silver revolver handgun.

After the suspects got what they wanted police say they left the area on foot, heading northeast.

Police are asking anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (505) 425-8884 and you could be eligible for a reward.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s