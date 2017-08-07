Police respond to motorcyclist crash on westbound Central, Coors

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say westbound Central and Coors is currently closed due to an accident with injuries.

According to the semi-truck driver who was involved in the crash, he says he was driving southbound on Coors and when he went to turn west on Central he didn’t see the motorcyclist.

That’s when the two crashed.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

His condition at this time is unknown.

This has not yet been confirmed by police, we did reach out to APD for further details but they did not answer our calls or emails.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

