LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Los Alamos-area residents got a surprise down their chimney and it wasn’t Santa — it was an adult Western Screech Owl and two of her fledglings covered in soot.

The birds were caught and taken to Dr. Kathleen Ramsay of the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation.

Dr. Ramsay determined the owls were hungry, thirsty and dirty, but otherwise in good shape.

After their treatment, the owls were released near the area where they were found.