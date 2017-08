ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Hospital’s new policy could impact how some of you pay.

UNMH is requiring uninsured, low-income patients to pay 50 percent in advance for non-emergency surgery.

Hospital officials contend no one is denied medically needed non-emergency surgery.

UNMH defers the 50 percent down payment if doctors deem the surgery “medically urgent” under a policy that has remained unchanged for years.