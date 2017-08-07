New Mexico court upholds murder conviction in 2012 killing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Supreme Court ruling upholds a Carlsbad’s man’s murder conviction in the 2012 killing of an Artesia man at the victim’s home.

The ruling dated Friday and released Monday turns down an appeal by Senovio Mendoza, who was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Timothy Wallace, a drug dealer who owed money to Mendoza.

Co-defendant Donald Ybarra pleaded guilty in the case. Another co-defendant, Matthew Sloan, awaits a retrial after his murder conviction was overturned by the state high court in 2016.

According to Ybarra’s testimony, Mendoza got the other two men to accompany him to Wallace’s home to collect money owed Mendoza by Wallace.