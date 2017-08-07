Missing 115-year-old tortoise found safe, returned to owner

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears “Diablo” the tortoise has more lives than a cat.

The 115-year-old tortoise recently disappeared for a week from the Manzano Del Sol Senior Living Center near Lomas and San Mateo. He was returned by a couple who bought him from some kids in a park. Then he went missing again.

A resident at the facility reported hearing kids say “hurry up,” then Diablo was gone.

KRQE News 13 got a call Monday morning from Millie Tjeltweed saying he was found safe and sound near the gates of the facility.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s