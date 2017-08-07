Missing 115-year-old tortoise found safe, returned to owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears “Diablo” the tortoise has more lives than a cat.

The 115-year-old tortoise recently disappeared for a week from the Manzano Del Sol Senior Living Center near Lomas and San Mateo. He was returned by a couple who bought him from some kids in a park. Then he went missing again.

A resident at the facility reported hearing kids say “hurry up,” then Diablo was gone.

KRQE News 13 got a call Monday morning from Millie Tjeltweed saying he was found safe and sound near the gates of the facility.