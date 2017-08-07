Miss New Mexico prepares to compete in Atlantic City

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Miss New Mexico is preparing to head to Atlantic City where she will be competing for the Miss America crown.

Taylor Rey is from Las Cruces. Her resume includes performances on Broadway and says she wants to help kids enjoy their right to an arts education.

“I want to be remembered as someone who gave back and who really spread my platform, and who helped inspire children to pursue their career in the arts and who helped keep the arts community thriving,” she said.

Rey recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Musical Theater from Oklahoma City University. She competes for her shot at the crown for Miss America on September 10 in Atlantic City.