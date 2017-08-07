Man arrested for cockfighting says he was at ‘poultry show’

LEVELLAND, T.X. (KRQE) – Deputies arrested a New Mexico man for cockfighting, but he claims they got it all wrong.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with multiple law enforcement agencies in a raid where they discovered an arena for cockfighting, sharp objects that attach to roosters’ feet and more than 100 birds, including five dead ones.

However, a Portales man said it’s not what it seems.

He said it was nothing more than a “poultry show,” according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

He said he was outside of the barn while the others were doing the “poultry show.”

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenny Grubbs of Portales for cockfighting more than a week ago in Levelland, Texas, which is about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

“There were very few people actually from Hockley County who were there. These people traveled from a ways off to attend these fights,” said Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

He said the county issued 37 citations and seized 107 roosters after getting a tip about cockfighting and gambling at the Texas property. Neighbors said that property belongs to another man charged with cockfighting, Eulogio Guerrero, Jr., known to neighbors simply as Junior.

“He’s no threat to the neighborhood. Never has been,” Marla Bullock said.

She said Junior is a “good neighbor” and that she knew he had lots of roosters.

“You know not to go back there,” she said. “We kind of turn a blind eye. We knew it was back there. I think the whole county knew it was back there.”

Law enforcement planned for about a week before raiding the property while the suspected cockfighting was happening.

“I will be glad the cockfighting will be gone, but I don’t want to lose a good neighbor,” Bullock said.

The two men arrested on those felony charges have since bonded out of jail.