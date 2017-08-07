Key eastern New Mexico water plan set to be released

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A key task force in eastern New Mexico is set to unveil its plan to conserve water from a massive groundwater supply that underlies parts of New Mexico, Texas and several other states.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the Water Policy Advisory Committee in Curry County is expected to release Tuesday its 40-year plan for water management in connection with the Ogallala aquifer. Committee chair Chris Bryant says the plan includes reducing groundwater usage by the city of Clovis from the aquifer by 37 percent and building a delivery system for groundwater.

The plan comes as the U.S. government is funneling another $5 million to a pipeline project designed to one day bring billions of gallons of drinking water a year to parts of eastern New Mexico where supplies are rapidly declining.