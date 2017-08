ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Light Heavy Weight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones now has more than just his title to be proud of.

Jones, who regained his UFC Title last week, unveiled his own emojis on Saturday. You can choose from dozens of emojis created by the champ himself.

Some of them, include Jones’ several different emotions, as well as ones of him fighting and one with his title belt.

Both Apple and Android users can download the emojis in the App Store or Google Play Store for $1.99.