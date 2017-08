ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A once-escaped inmate is expected in court.

Two weeks ago Sandoval County Jail mistakenly released 36-year-old Ryan Griffin.

The jail says Griffin stole his cellmate’s ID and pretended to be his cellmate.

Police found him the next day in a home near I-40 and Arroyo Vista.

Deputies tell us Griffin is in jail on drug and stolen property charges.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday.