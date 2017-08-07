In The Community: NMCAN

Ezra Spitzer, Executive Director and Marissa Vigil, Youth Leader, both from NMCAN, joined New Mexico Living to talk about their program and ask for volunteers.

NMCAN partners with young people to help build community and create leaders for change. They authentically engage young people impacted by the foster care and/or juvenile justice systems to improve their transition to adulthood. You can make a monetary donation or volunteer your time

For more information, visit their website.

