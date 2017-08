Kim Martindale, Owner and Producer of Objects of Art and Randoff Duke, Interior Designer from Designer Showcase, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Objects Of Art Santa Fe 2017.

This is a four-day event starting August 10 with a Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lecture discussions and the show will be held for the following three days, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Objects of Art Santa Fe