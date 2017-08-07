Hobbs officials hope $64.5M project attracts visitors, new residents

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico city is betting on a $60 million project. They want to build a community center that not only attracts visitors, but also convinces people to move there.

Now a year into construction, city leaders hope the Center of Recreational Excellence, or CORE for short, will make Hobbs a destination.

“There’s not another place like this, there’s certainly not one in New Mexico,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

After touring the country and seeing what worked well in other communities, the city emulated the best while adding their own twist.

“We’ve assembled the best of the best. From the architecture team to the design teams to our construction manager. We feel we are bringing the best team together to provide our community an amazing amenity,” he said.

The city hopes the $64.5 million project will boost the economy and bring business back to Hobbs — starting with the gas and oil workers.

“They’re gonna be grabbing their families and moving here and saying they have it all right here in Hobbs,” Murphy said.

The project has been in the works for five years, giving them ample time to make a multi-generational complex while also consolidating attractions.

“Indoor water-park, indoor soccer facility, competition swimming pool, a three-story indoor play feature we wanted it all,” Murphy said.

The facility has created more than 300 construction jobs and will have 75 permanent positions once it’s up and running.

