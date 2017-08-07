Helping Hands: We Day Special

Philanthropist, Donovan Smith, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about WE Day Special.

At fourteen, Donovan has experienced more than many adults, with being homeless, starting a business, getting a grant and helping the homeless. The local teen will be honored by The Allstate Foundation for his homemade efforts to help Albuquerque’s homeless. WE Day is a national special airing on August 4 at 8 p.m. on our sister station, CBS.

For more information, visit their website.

