Good Samaritan helps stop attempted sexual assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Good Samaritan was able to step in and stop a woman from being sexually assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness was driving near Second Street and Central Avenue on Sunday and saw 27-year-old Ruben Martinez on top of a woman holding her down with his pants around his ankles.

The witness told police the woman was screaming. Police arrived and the victim, who is in her 50’s and uses a walker, said she was sitting on a bench when the suspect grabbed her and forced himself on her.

She said she was afraid she was going to be raped.

Martinez is charged with kidnapping.