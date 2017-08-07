Eastdale eliminated at Little League Southwest Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The comeback kids did not have another one left in them. Eastdale Little League put up a fight as they tried to bounce back from a 9-1 deficit against Texas West in the Little League Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas on Monday. It did not happen as Eastdale fell 13-8.

Just the day before, Sunday, Eastdale extended their season with a come from behind walk off win. Perhaps that was in the mind of many as the visitors from Albuquerque started mounting a comeback.

Colt Mangino gave Eastdale their first run of the game on a solo shot in the top of the second. Eastdale followed up with a four run third inning that also saw Mangino drive in a pair of runs on a blast that went all the way to the fence with only one hop. Eastdale trailed 12-5 after that.

The team still had a lot of fight as they scored three runs in the fourth inning all of the bat of Jackson Kay. He hit a three run shot to make it a 12-8 game. That was as close as Eastdale could. The game was an elimination game and has ended the season for Eastdale.