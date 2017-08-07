Dog Head Fire lawsuit pending against US Forest Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One year after the Dog Head Fire tore though the Manzanos, a lawsuit is brewing against the feds for how it started.

James Farrington lived near Estancia when the Dog Head Fire tore through his home and a majority of his 96-acres.

In a petition against the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, he claims their negligence in causing the fire left him without a home.

While the fire was happening, he was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he wants some peace of mind for him and his family before he dies.

Last year, the U.S. Forest Service admitted a crew hired to thin the forest, started the fire when their equipment kicked up a spark.

In court paperwork, Farrington says the crew had a fire extinguisher, a 5-gallon water backpack and tools, but did not try to put out the fire.

Residents were furious when they found out what caused the blaze.

“Oh, I’m so…right now I’m really angry. Because it’s supposed to be helping, it caused more problems,” said Caryn DeRochi, whose land was burned in the fire.

Farrington and his family owned the home since the 70’s, now it’s a pile of ash.

His attorney, Mike Dow, says Harrington is currently in hospice and isn’t expected to live much longer.

That’s why they’re hoping the U.S. Forest Service will move faster with a response and give him what he wants.

“U.S. Forest Service would approve his claim and sit down with he and his heirs to arrive at a reasonable value of his lost home,” said Dow.

At this moment, Dow says they do not want to use any dollar values in what they’re looking for, but they say whatever happens, it’s all to benefit Harrington’s heirs.

The Dog Head Fire destroyed 24 homes. The U.S. Forest Service did not wish to comment on this story.