Critical pollinators need our help to survive

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. – Bees are responsible for more than 70 percent of the food people eat. They also need human help to keep performing the critical tasks that food sources rely on.

Honeybees are especially important as the workhorses of the Earth’s food system. Without bees, humankind cannot ensure a healthy food system for the future. Bees are responsible for not only flowers but also almonds, coffee, avocados and more. Due to pesticides and an increasing loss of habitat, the bee population has been reduced in New Mexico by more than 30 percent in recent years. However, there are easy steps to help foster hive health, which are listed below:

Plant pollinator trees, shrubs and flowers — using local, non-genetically modified plants. Plant low water/xeriscape yards. Alternatives to chemicals… or do not use them at all. Provide dirt habitat for native bees that live in the ground.

For more information on bee preservation and more, visit the Think Like a Bee website.