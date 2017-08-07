Cowboys wrap up Jerry Jones celebration and get back to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went into the NFL Hall of Fame this past Saturday. It set up an entire weekend of celebration honoring the milestone.

Players enjoyed the smooth sounds of Justin Timberlake during some of the festivities. Then Monday, it was the sound of bodies doing heavy lifting, moving one another out of the way as the Cowboys went back to work at training camp. Babe Laufenberg attended the party and practice and has the details in the latest Silver Star Nation report.