ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would stop the Albuquerque Police Department from investigating its own shootings is set for final action at City Council Monday evening.

Currently, when it comes to APD officer-involved shootings the city uses a multi-agency task force, but an APD detective takes the lead in the investigation.

Councilor Pat Davis says that’s a conflict of interest.

The bill calls for an outside law enforcement agency to take the lead in the shootings.