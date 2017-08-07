Construction to begin Tuesday on Rio Bravo, I-25 interchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on the Rio Bravo, I-25 interchange is set to begin Tuesday and delays are expected.

A number of lanes on Rio Bravo and Broadway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. This phase of the work is expected to last through early to mid-September.

More details:

The inside eastbound and westbound lanes of Rio Bravo will be closed from University Blvd. to east of Chavez Loop Trail (Prince St.).

The inside northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway will be closed near Rio Bravo.

The multi-use path will be closed east of Prince St. for the duration of the project for safety.

In addition, the northbound and southbound shoulders on I-25 will be closed south of the I-25/Rio Bravo Interchange, although this should not affect traffic.