Construction to begin Tuesday on Rio Bravo, I-25 interchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on the Rio Bravo, I-25 interchange is set to begin Tuesday and delays are expected.
A number of lanes on Rio Bravo and Broadway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. This phase of the work is expected to last through early to mid-September.
More details:
- The inside eastbound and westbound lanes of Rio Bravo will be closed from University Blvd. to east of Chavez Loop Trail (Prince St.).
- The inside northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway will be closed near Rio Bravo.
- The multi-use path will be closed east of Prince St. for the duration of the project for safety.
In addition, the northbound and southbound shoulders on I-25 will be closed south of the I-25/Rio Bravo Interchange, although this should not affect traffic.