CNM launches new bilingual classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the success of two pilot classes over the summer, Central New Mexico Community College is launching a set of six bilingual classes this fall.

“We want to let CNM be accessible for everybody,” said Jorge Cisneros, the Bilingual Program Manager at CNM.

Cisneros started at the school in January and he and his team worked to create classes for native Spanish speakers who need help with their technological skills.

“One of the main things that I heard when I first started is, ‘You know we would really like a computer class in Spanish,'” said Cisneros.

Cisneros says they heard similar wishes from companies like Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast. All are looking to hire bilingual people with good computer and customer service skills in the metro area.

“They come here with the assurance they’re going to find that bilingual work force ready to go and it ends up not being the case and there’s a lot of positions that they’re not able to fill,” said Cisneros.

To take the classes, you just have to be enrolled as a student at CNM. Tuition cost depends on whether you are an in-state or out-of-state resident. Financial aid is available.

Cisneros says the classes are designed in a “cohort” style. The classes are designed to be taken in one semester. At the end of that semester, students are given two certificates.

“The one-term, six-class, 17-credit hour program is a collaboration between the CNM School of Business & Information Technology (BIT) and School of Adult & General Education (SAGE). The certificate includes four ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes, specifically designed to improve technical English in the context of customer service. Students who successfully complete these four classes will receive an ESOL certificate,” said CNM through a news release.

For anyone interested in these classes, CNM is hosting an information session Friday, August 11 at noon. It will be held at CNM’s main campus in Ted Chavez Hall, room 110.

If you would like more information, you can email bilingual@cnm.edu.