City councilors set to vote on resolution that could reverse parts of ART project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A vote at Monday’s city council meeting could spur a study to determine whether Albuquerque Rapid Transit actually helps reduce traffic as the city hoped.

Construction is still in full swing in many parts of the city but, once it’s complete, the city may conduct a study to see whether it works or if does more harm than good.

It’s laid out in a resolution sponsored by councilors Dan Lewis and Don Harris.

It details the issues ART construction has caused, like limiting access to local business, resulting in lost revenue, even permanent closures.

The resolution also discusses complaints from nearby neighborhoods, including concerns construction has increased traffic on side streets, leading to crashes and noise pollution.

There are also issues listed, like pedestrian safety when crossing to bus platforms.

Councilors bring up the transit department’s testimony in federal court, where officials said they could easily be able to convert bus lanes back to how they were if ART did not work. It’s why councilors Harris and Lewis are proposing a study to see whether the adverse impacts of the project exceed the city’s expectations.

The study would compare traffic starting one month after construction is completed within the 60-day period, a year and two years before it was put into place.

If it does not measure up, these two councilors would want to reinstate left-turn lanes and do away with bus lanes.

City councilors are expected to vote on the resolution at Monday’s meeting at city hall, set for 5 p.m.

Albuquerque officials initially said they did studies and found ART would be effective.