City councilor proposes resolution to address vacant homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a widespread problem — vacant homes creating a nuisance for neighbors.

Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilor Diane Gibson is introducing a resolution to address the problem.

Gibson wants to create a seven-member task force made up of city staff and two community members to explore new options on how to deal with vacant homes.

“Other than zoning enforcement, which is weeds and litter and that type of thing, we don’t have a lot of influence,” Councilor Gibson said.

The resolution will first go to committee and eventually to council for a vote.

