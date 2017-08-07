City council to discuss sick leave ordinance

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city council is expected to discuss the proposed sick leave ordinance on this year’s municipal election ballot Monday night.

Last week a judge ruled the city to remove its advisory question according to the Albuquerque Journal.

State District Judge Alan Malott says the advisory question which asked if the city council should take up the issue of paid sick leave would likely confuse voters.

It is still unclear how the ordinance will fit on the ballot.

If voters pass the remaining healthy workforce ordinance it would require Albuquerque employers to provide paid sick time off to full and part time employees.

