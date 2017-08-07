City Council Meeting: Here’s What You Need to Know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council meeting will be held Monday. Here are a few things that you need to know about the meeting.

Any person who wants to address the council during the “General Public Comments” must register with Council Staff. They will begin accepting sign-ups at 4:30 p.m. and will stop collecting them at 5:30 p.m.

The first 30 people who sign-up will be allowed to speak during the “General Public Comments.” The speakers after the first 30 will be able to provide comments at the end of the meeting or can choose to speak at the following meeting.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and is located at 1 Civic Plaza NW, Vincent E. Griego Chambers, Basement Level A.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can stream the meeting via GOV TV or through the Legislative Information Portal.

Below is Full City Council Agenda:

City Council Meeting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery