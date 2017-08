CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns is hosting a meteor shower event this weekend.

Officials say the Perseid Meteor Shower is the most observed shower. They say it’s possible to see about 80 meteors in an hour.

This Saturday, the Bat Flight Program will take attendees on a three-quarter mile hike to get a good view.

Attendance will be limited to first-come, first-served basis. You can register for the program at the Visitor Center that day.