BCSO Sheriff: Deputy-involved shooting started as domestic dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New information in a deputy shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital. It’s the fourth shooting involving Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in a month.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales held a news conference Monday morning, saying the suspect shot is stable and expected to survive.

BCSO says this all started Sunday at around 3:30 p.m., at a home near Frost Road and Roberts in the East Mountains.

Deputies say they got a call about a domestic violence situation, reports from a family member there was a man with a shotgun.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says when deputies arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20’s with a gun.

Sheriff Gonzales says they still don’t know how many shots were fired or whether the suspect pointed a gun at deputies, but he says four deputies and a sergeant are currently on standard administrative leave.

This is the fourth shooting involving BCSO deputies since the start of July.

The last one happened July 28 after deputies say a suspect tried to steal golf carts from Isleta Golf Course, then broke into a home in the South Valley and held two people hostage in a car.

BCSO says the suspect also went after a deputy, pinning him against a light pole with his car. Deputies shot and killed the man.

Just three days prior, a different deputy-involved shooting happened in the South Valley where a suspect was wounded.

Deputies shot and killed another suspect on July 4 at a car wash.

Sheriff Gonzales says the suspect shot Sunday is expected to face domestic violence charges. He says he will release the names of the deputies and suspect once interviews are complete.

#BCSO Sheriff to ask commission for $9 million for staffing, training and equipment. — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017

…Body cams are about trust and there are no trust issues with #BCSO deputies, says the Sheriff. — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017

Reporter asks question about body cams- #BCSO Sheriff says if anyone should be wearing them, it’s the criminals offending because… — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017

Sheriff says the department isn’t getting enough money to address all the issues. Needs more deputies to make people feel safe. #BCSO — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017

#BCSO Sheriff says he’ll go in front of the county commission tomorrow to ask for more people, 60 more. — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017

Sheriff Gonzales says he will not release the identity suspect or deputy(s) involved today. — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017

#BCSO says they’ve responded to a number of domestic violence calls at the residence where deputy-involved shooting took place. — Katherine Mozzone (@KatherineKRQE) August 7, 2017