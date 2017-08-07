BCSO Sheriff: Deputy-involved shooting started as domestic dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New information in a deputy shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital. It’s the fourth shooting involving Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in a month.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales held a news conference Monday morning, saying the suspect shot is stable and expected to survive.

BCSO says this all started Sunday at around 3:30 p.m., at a home near Frost Road and Roberts in the East Mountains.

Deputies say they got a call about a domestic violence situation, reports from a family member there was a man with a shotgun.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says when deputies arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20’s with a gun.

Sheriff Gonzales says they still don’t know how many shots were fired or whether the suspect pointed a gun at deputies, but he says four deputies and a sergeant are currently on standard administrative leave.

This is the fourth shooting involving BCSO deputies since the start of July.

The last one happened July 28 after deputies say a suspect tried to steal golf carts from Isleta Golf Course, then broke into a home in the South Valley and held two people hostage in a car.

BCSO says the suspect also went after a deputy, pinning him against a light pole with his car. Deputies shot and killed the man.

Just three days prior, a different deputy-involved shooting happened in the South Valley where a suspect was wounded.

Deputies shot and killed another suspect on July 4 at a car wash.

Sheriff Gonzales says the suspect shot Sunday is expected to face domestic violence charges. He says he will release the names of the deputies and suspect once interviews are complete.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

