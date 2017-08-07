August 7th Morning Rush: Suspect hospitalized after weekend BCSO deputy-involved shooting

1. A suspect is waking up in the hospital Monday morning after another shooting involving BCSO. Authorities say he was shot Sunday by a deputy in the East Mountains following what’s being called a domestic violence incident. BCSO says a family member from that home called saying the suspect had a shotgun. It is still unclear if he was threatening people on the property. When deputies got there they say they spotted the man in his 20’s with the firearm. Moments after is when a shot was fired. The suspect is expected to survive. This is BCSO’s fourth deputy-involved shooting since the beginning of July.

Full Story: BCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in East Mountains

2. South Korea is on board with new sanctions against North Korea according to President Trump. The UN Security Council unanimously voted to impose wide-ranging sanctions against the north on Saturday after the country’s two recent missiles tests that showed the capability of reaching the U.S. Two of North Korea’s most powerful trade allies, China and Russia, appear to be willing to help apply more pressure as well.

Full Story: Nations race to prevent backsliding on North Korea sanctions

3. The week will start with fewer storms for the western half of the state. There will be enough moisture along and east of the central mountain chain for scattered storms this afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Storms will continue to the east through midweek, while the west continues to dry out.

Full Story: John’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. State Regulators will begin deliberations to determine whether you’ll be paying more for your PNM bill according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The utility company wants to raise its rates by 9.2 percent over the next two years leading to a couple of hikes through at least 2019. PNM says the hikes will help pay for capital investment costs.

Full Story: New Mexico regulators to begin talks over PNM rate increases

5. A new study shows older teens are more likely to use their phones while driving. The study commissioned by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Students Against Destructive Decisions found 71 percent of high school seniors do it. About half use navigation and music apps while 32 percent admit to Snapchating behind the wheel. Researchers say if the parent is on a phone while driving, their kid is more likely to do the same.

Full Story: Study: Older teens more at risk to distractions while driving

Morning’s Top Stories