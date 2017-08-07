Albuquerque family worried dog was stolen by thieves during break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family says a bizarre home burglary broke up their family. Now they are frantically searching for a beloved member that might have been stolen.

The neighborhood near Candelaria and Rio Grande is clearly a dog friendly place, but Sunday night someone broke into a house and now the homeowner’s dog is missing.

Nothing else was missing from the family’s home, but they did find broken glass.

“There was a trail of blood leading from the front door through the front of the house to the kitchen area, and it just stopped abruptly,” said family friend Angela Stell.

When they realized their home wasn’t only broken into but their beloved dog was missing, they began looking for him.

“Last night was very hard. They were out on the streets calling his name until the early hours in the morning” said Stell, who is also the founder of dog rescue organization NMDOG.

The family didn’t want to go on camera since their home was a target for robbers, but Stell said, “Albuquerque has become a real problem with property crime and crime against individuals in the community, and this is just another example.”

Now the family is worried the thief might have stolen Choppa, the playful 7-month-old Pitbull mix.

“He likes to give kisses, he likes to play with his squeaky toys,” Stell said about Choppa. “It is very odd they would choose to enter a home that had dogs actively barking.”

Goldie, the other dog in the house who is blind, was left untouched.

Until the family can be reunited with Choppa, they know they have a friend in the search.

“We are going to do everything we can to find him,” Stell said.

As you can imagine, the family is devastated and still looking for Choppa. He is black and has a white spot on his chest with distinctly pointed ears.

The family said the person who broke into their house may have a bite wound or cuts from the glass.

NMDOG is offering a reward for anyone who can reunite Choppa with his family. Click here for information.