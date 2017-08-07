FAQ: 2017 Albuquerque Mayoral Election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters will head to the polls in October to decide on the next mayor but there is a lot on the agenda for each candidate before Election Day.

★ Timeline of events for Mayoral Candidates

Below is a timeline of significant dates leading up to and following Election Day.

January 1, 2017: Exploratory period begins.

January 2 through February 15, 2017: Candidates must submit Declaration of Intent to seek public financing.

February 16 through March 31, 2017: Qualifying period for Mayoral candidates. Candidates must collect 3,000 signatures from registered Albuquerque to qualify for candidacy.

April 1, 2017: Mayoral candidate deadline to submit their application for certification and final contributions and receipts to the City Clerk.

April 28, 2017: Deadline for candidates to submit signatures to City Clerk.

July 3, 2017: City clerk will mail requested applications for absentee ballots.

July 14, 2017: First campaign disclosure statement due to the City Clerk.

August 4, 2017: Candidates may begin displaying political signs.

August 8, 2017: Candidates must file their declaration of Candidacy with the City Clerk.

August 9, 2017: City Clerk will certify candidate declarations.

August 10, 2017: Candidates are required to appear at the City Clerk's Office to determine if they were certified for candidacy.

August 11, 2017: Second campaign disclosure statement due.

August 15, 2017: Last day for certified candidates to withdraw candidacy.

August 16, 2017: City Clerk certifies write-in candidates.

August 29, 2016: Absentee Ballot issued to approved applicants. Last day for write-in candidates to withdraw.

September 5, 2017: Voter registration closes.

September 8, 2017: Third campaign disclosure statement due.

Third campaign disclosure statement due. September 13 – September 29, 2017: Early Voting

October 3, 2017: Election Day. Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

October 20, 2017: Prevailing candidates must appear at City Clerk’s office. City Clerk will swear-in candidates but will take office after the public swearing-in ceremony in December.

December 1, 2017: Public swearing-in ceremony.

★ Albuquerque Mayoral Candidates

★ Voting Information

Voter Registration is conducted and maintained by the Bernalillo County Clerk (505) 243-VOTE (8683).

If you have moved, completed a legal name change, or changed your party affiliation, you need to update your voter registration with the County Clerk.

Voting Centers

Locations for Early Voting and Election Day TBA

City Voters may cast their ballots at any one of the twelve (12) early voting locations or at any one of the fifty three (53) municipal Voting Centers on Election Day, October 3, 2017. Precincts are not assigned a specific polling location for Early Voting or on Election Day; for purposes of consolidating precincts, the City is consolidated into one precinct – CP1.