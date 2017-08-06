Valley Football is lacking kids coming into 2017

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Valley Football is now in year two with Head Coach Judge Chavez at the helm. The team will return a solid core of players from last year’s team, but after that the numbers are not looking too good.

“Well right now we are only at about 46 varsity and JV kids. You know, we would love to have 60 to 70. Our freshman only has about 20 right now and you know we would love to have about 35 or 40 of them”, said Coach Judge Chavez.

There are many factors that could be attributing to this lack of kids coming out for football, but with all of the recent scrutiny on the sport and the dangers with concussion and CTE, that seems to be at the top of the list why.

“Talking to coaches throughout the state last week at coaching school, numbers are down and just because we are a small school it’s hurting us right now. I just think the whole NFL thing of how these guys are having problems later on in their lives, a lot of parents don’t want their kids playing youth leagues anymore. Some people are just saying you know I don’t want to play football”, said Coach Chavez.