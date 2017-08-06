Rio Rancho teen following rapper dream hopes to inspire others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local teen turned rapper hopes to inspire kids his age to follow their dreams.

Matthew Chavez is getting ready to start his senior year at Rio Rancho High School. On the surface, he appears to be your average teen, but Chavez has a stage name.

Vez, as he is called, says he started getting serious about his rap music about a year ago.

“This is the first thing that I’ve felt that I’m the best at,” he said, “Just watching all my favorite musicians really like I’m huge fans of Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, you know the big ones, just watched and said I feel like it’s not that hard I think I could do it.”

He started making music at Warehouse 508 in Albuquerque and has since performed around the Duke City, at his high school and even recorded songs in Los Angeles.

This weekend, he worked on his latest music video, “Live.” He’s hoping it’ll be as successful, if not more so, than one of his other songs that has a substantial amount of YouTube views.

“69 Bars has 85,000 views,” Chavez said.

As you might expect, Vez’s parents are his biggest fans.

“As a mom there’s nothing that makes you happier than watching your kids have a goal and then pursue that goal, so we’re just excited,” said mom, Melanie Chavez.

Vez says support has been tremendous, with his classmates even joining in.

“Everything I write is true to me,” Vez explained.

His message for his peers with big dreams: “If you want to do something, do it.”

Vez’s new music video will be on YouTube within the next two weeks.