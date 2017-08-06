Police find two children in Sandia Mountains, separated from family during hike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday night, Albuquerque Police found and rescued two children who got lost in the Sandia Mountains.

Police say it happened at around 9:00 Saturday night when they responded to a call from a frantic mother who lost her children, ages 10 and 13.

That mom told police her children had wandered off at the Elena Gallegos trail and did not have any food, water, lights, or knowledge of the trail.

That’s when police started to check the trail heads and surrounding neighborhoods to find them.

An officer was able to call the 13 year old girl and walk her though the phone’s map system to get a GPS location before her phone’s battery died.

Officers were able to find the two children and their small dogs. They were reunited with their family.

Police want to remind hikers to be careful when going on hikes and bring basic supplies in case anyone gets separated.