Pair arrested after allegedly crashing stolen truck into bystander

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman behind the wheel of a stolen pickup is being blamed for a crash that left a bystander hurt.

Albuquerque Police say they got a call on Saturday that someone spotted their friend’s stolen pickup truck.

Police went to the area and saw the truck get into an accident with another car.

That other driver was left bleeding from the head.

Officers say Arielle Lopez of Belen was behind the wheel of the stolen truck when it crashed, along with her passenger, Mark Perez.

Both of them tried to run after the wreck, but officers caught up.

Lopez was arrested for driving the stolen truck, and Perez was arrested after police say they found meth in his pockets and on warrants.

They will both face a judge on Monday.