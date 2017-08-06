Mayoral candidates taken on ‘crime tour’ in Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no surprise, crime is a big problem in Albuquerque and most neighbors are fed up.

In one area, so much so, they want to be sure the city’s next mayor sees what they’re experiencing first hand. Those neighbors organized a tour for all eight mayoral candidates that took place Sunday.

They say crime is out of control and hope the hopefuls are committed to fixing the problem.

Taking subtle jabs at the current mayor’s administration, saying “we are kind of on our own out here,” Michaela Bruzzese and her neighbors in the downtown area are over crime and say they don’t see the city taking the action needed to shut it down.

“First of all there is clearly not enough police out on the street. We rarely see them and there are so many crimes that seem to go un-investigated or unresolved,” neighbor and event organizer, Terry Brunner said.

So, they organized a tour to show the people hoping to be the city’s next leader the problems plaguing their neighborhoods.

All eight of the mayoral candidates walked with neighbors along a mile-and-a-half long loop showcasing some of the streets those neighbors said are hot spots for crime.

Residents talked about witnessing drug use, as well as falling victim to break-ins, thefts and vandalism.

“We decided to focus our efforts on the future leader of Albuquerque to show the candidates what we live with every day,” Bruzzese said as her neighbor Brunner agreed, “we want to see something done to diminish the amount of crime over all. It just keeps escalating and escalating.”

Listening, taking notes and talking with constituents of neighborhood, the candidates each acknowledged there is a problem when giving remarks after the tour. They also all promised, if elected, to work toward slashing the crime rate in the city.

“Pervasive increase in crime. It was not like this. This has been a huge increase in the past two years,” Bruzzese said.

Neighbors said all they want is to feel safe and have their concerns addressed.

“We all have the same experience of trying to get help, especially from city administration and just not being met with any kind of adequate help,” Bruzzese said.

Neighbors said they were encouraged to see all the candidates show up and take a walk with them. They hope the next mayor will be passionate about increasing the number of police officers on the streets.

The candidates said they know downtown isn’t the only area plagued by crime. They hope to clean up all of Albuquerque.