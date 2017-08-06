Man arrested in connection with Taos Gorge Bridge hit and run

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies have arrested the driver accused of mowing over a pedestrian near the Taos Gorge Bridge.

The incident happened on Saturday around 12:30. A 74 year old man from Texas was standing outside of his truck, when he was hit by a passing car.

Taos County Deputies say that driver didn’t stop, ensuing a manhunt.

Juan Rodelas-Calzadillas was arrested Sunday morning for the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released, but he was airlifted to UNMH and is in serious condition.