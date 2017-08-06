Man arrested after low speed chase with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a rather low speed chase ended with a man arrested for DWI.

The incident happened Friday night when an APD officer on Central near Eubank saw a car going just 20 mph in a 40 mph zone.

When the officer went to pull the guy over, identified as Shabani Byaombe, he wouldn’t stop.

Byaombe eventually stopped on Pennsylvania, then tried to casually walk away.

In a criminal complaint, the officer mentions what appeared to be a language barrier.

Byaombe is accused of fighting with the officer during the arrest.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and he has not yet seen a judge.