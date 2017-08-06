Logan Bruere is ready to leave his mark on Rio Rancho Football

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Rio Rancho Rams will have a new QB under center this upcoming season. It’s a new face, but he has a very familiar last name. Logan Bruere is a senior QB at Rio Rancho and is also the younger brother of Easton Bruere.

“You know I followed him his whole life, footstep by footstep. Everything that I have learned has come from him. HE has taught me everything that I know”, said Logan Bruere.

Easton Bruere is the New Mexico’s all-time passing yards leader, and is one of the best to ever wear a Rio Rancho Uniform. Logan Bruere has some pretty big shoes to fill, but he seems ready to take the challenge head on. “It’s finally my senior year and my last chance to show people what I can do and what I am capable of, go out there and have some fun. I have been waiting so long to have this chance and it’s finally came up. So, I don’t let the day past without working hard”, said Logan Bruere.

Head Coach David Howes sees similarities between Logan and his brother Easton. “They are both leaders and they are both really knowledgeable, their football IQ is very solid, and they both can sling it, but Logan has to find his own way and do things with his nitch and what he does. We don’t try to compare players we just try to give players the opportunity to shine in their own way”, said Coach Howes.

Coach Howes is behind Logan and so is his team. “I don’t think he will fulfill Easton’s role. I think that he will surpass him in his own way. I don’t think that he is trying to be like big brother, he is trying to be like Logan and I think that’s why he is so good for us”, said RRHS DE Keshawn Banks.

The Rams will open their season at home taking on Mayfield on the 25th.