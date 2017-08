ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The news was announced on Saturday’s UFC event, the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter and its cast. Fit NHB’s Nicco Montano’s name was on the list and will be competing on this year’s TUF show.

This is a big deal because this will be the shows first ever all female cast, and the winner of this show will also be the UFC’s first ever women’s flyweight champion.