Isaac Torres is ready to take over as the Storm’s RB

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Cleveland Storm are coming into the 2017 football season locked and re-loaded from last year. They bring a solid core of players back for this season including their QB Angelo Trujillo.

The Storm do lose 2 key starters for this season though, and both are running backs. Those guys can’t be replaced, but Head Coach Heath Ridenour seems confident in their senior stepping up to fill that vacancy.

“One of the most humble guys on our team, doesn’t say two words all day, and you never have to talk to him about his effort or his attitude, is Isaac Torres. You know, he is a state champion on the track, he played in our secondary last year and will probably play in our secondary a little bit this year. He is the leader by example”, said Head Coach Heath Ridenour.

“We are all very hungry. We know what it takes to win a state championship and we know how it feels to lose in the semifinals. So, I believe we know what it takes to get to that level and be able to perform”, said Isaac Torres.