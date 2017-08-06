Former Lobo DJ Peterson is now with the Chicago White Sox

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former Lobo DJ Peterson was designated for assignment earlier in the week by the Mariners organization, but on Saturday the former 1st round draft pick announced on Instagram that he was picked up by the White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox organization claimed Peterson off of waivers early Saturday morning. Peterson was a first round draft pick in 2013, but according hadn’t lived up to the expectations of the Mariners Organization, who had hopes for him to be a middle of the lineup contributor.

Petersons bat cooled down once he hit high level ball and as of now over 5 seasons of minor league baseball his average stands at .276. Hopefully this move will be good for the former Lobo and hopefully that bat we all remember in the past will come back.

As of now Peterson is reporting to the Organizations Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.