Drive For Our Lives Tour makes a stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bus touring the country and fighting possible changes to HealthCare made a stop in Albuquerque on Sunday.

Organizers for the “Drive for our Lives” Tour met up with local ObamaCare advocates for a rally at the Hispanic Cultural Center.

Speakers included HealthCare professionals and activists as well as citizens who say they would be much worse off without President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“I managed to have both knees replaced, otherwise I’d be in a wheelchair, and I don’t want to live the rest of my life in a wheelchair,” said Lynn Sprain.

The group says if Congress moves forward with the GOP plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, a quarter million New Mexicans are likely to lose their coverage.

So far, Republicans’ HealthCare bills have lacked enough support to get through Congress.